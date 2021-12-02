Elon Musk’s company has been selling futuristic quads for children that promise to be the most demanded gift this Christmas where giving a console is impossible. The bad? The price.

Lately at Tesla, products that are somewhat remote from what is usually considered its economic activity itself have not stopped emerging.

As you may remember, they started selling tequila in the shape of a lightning bolt (because of its logo), they have also been selling whistles (at 50 dollars, of course) and, apparently, now they have decided that it is time to conquer the children’s business.

And it is that the last article that has appeared in the souvenir shop is a little bigger than the previous ones, but it is also true that it is more affordable than a Tesla car.

Of course, we are talking about the Cyberquad for children, a vehicle that already It is available to US customers and is priced at $ 1,900.

The Cyberquad for Kids is recommended for children from 8 years and is suitable for those who weigh less than 68 kilos. The vehicle comes with three speed settings: 8 km / h or 16 km / h. The third option is reverse gear, which does not exceed 8 km / h.

Like Tesla cars, the Cyberquad for kids runs on a battery that takes up to 5 hours to fully charge. Battery life depends on how the vehicle is used, but Tesla estimates it has a range of 15 miles.

The variables that can affect battery life are the weight of the driver, the terrain on which he is traveling and the speed at which he is going, as is always the case with these vehicles.

The four-wheel drive is built with a full steel chassis, has a padded seat, adjustable suspension, rear disc brakes and a cyberpunk style LED light bar which is especially useful in low light conditions.

Tesla says that orders will ship in two to four weeks, so if you live in the US and want it for the Three Wise Men I think you arrive on time.