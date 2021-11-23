The Tesla app crashes and these are the complaints that Elon Musk tweeted

Tesla’s app has crashed around the world, putting owners out of their EVs; we tell you what they did.

For hours, the app’s server Tesla experienced outages, causing failures that affected electric vehicle owners around the world.

DO NOT STOP READING: Without taxation! This will be the world’s first ‘Bitcoin City’

Owners who decided to put aside their card to enter their vehicle Tesla, in order to connect with its electric car through the app, were the most affected, as they were unable to get into their electric cars for hours, when the application server of Tesla.

The problem with the app Tesla It was manifested through user complaints in North America. But then an owner from Seoul, South Korea, tweeted to Elon Musk on a server error in his application, to which the executive director of Tesla He replied that he was “checking” it.

Owners affected by app failures Tesla complained directly to Elon Musk. Other tweets show owners asking for roadside assistance and delaying plans to stay overnight.

AND other Twitter users joined in the comments mocking a bit, for example, “I checked my Tesla app and it turned out that I don’t have this problem. I’d say it’s very likely because I don’t have a Tesla. Just have the app in hopes of one day having one. Problem solved in My case.”

The outage came shortly after the automaker released an update to its app, which, according to Electrek, it includes a feature that Tesla had trouble implementing.

It is not yet clear if the update was related to the outage, as Musk has yet to follow up on his initial response. Apparently now the flaws are beginning to be resolved.

Nevertheless, the difficulties involved in staying out of your vehicle They are not minor and we do not know if this was an isolated event or if it will be a continuous problem in the Tesla application, so it is better to carry the card to open the electric vehicle.

The last thing he tweeted about it Elon Musk was “I should get back online now. It seems that we accidentally increased the verbosity of the network traffic. Apologies, we will take steps to ensure this does not happen again. “