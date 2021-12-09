The Polestar company has just announced an update that would allow its cars to increase the power of their electric motors. The downside is that the patch costs a whopping 1,000 euros.

Many times we have commented that the future of the automotive industry is technological, with the good things that this brings and the bad things intrinsic to the business.

Among the good things we have assisted driving and road aids that make trips safer than ever. Among the bad things, on the contrary, we have things like the ones that we are going to explain to you right now.

Polestar, a company specialized in electric vehicles, has launched an update via OTA that increases the engine torque and power of the Polestar 2, its best-selling sedan. Specifically, we are talking about an increase of 67 CV (now it reaches 469 CV).



In practical terms, Polestar affirms that these improvements reduce the acceleration time from 0 to 100 km / h by one tenth of a second, from 4.5 seconds to 4.4 seconds. As can be seen, the improvement is totally insignificant.

The point is that the update is not free, rather we could say that it is the opposite, since it is paid and tremendously expensive: the patch costs exactly 1,000 euros.

This update is available in the Polestar Extras store for the UK, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria markets.



Polestar plans to offer the update in the US and Canada in the spring, at a price to be announced later, but that You will surely follow the classic € 1 / $ 1 euro to dollar conversion.

Of course, Polestar is not the only car manufacturer that increases the performance of electric vehicles via OTA, since Tesla has also offered paid upgrades that increase acceleration in some models, such as the Model 3 and Model Y.