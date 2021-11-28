The answer roughly is that no, you cannot compare the performance of this Tensor processor with that of mobiles such as the iPhone 13, which has the Apple A15 Bionic, while with other Android devices with the Snapdragon 888 the difference is less, but it exists anyway. Although both the Google processor and those of Apple or Qualcomm have a process of 5nm fabrication , in the performance tests that have been known so far we have seen important differences, although as we have seen on Reddit , the results of the Tensor have improved a lot in recent weeks. In fact, the performance of a core is practically a third less powerful than the Apple A15 Bionic, and it is practically the same as the Snapdragon 888.

And of course, many users have wondered this year if the new Google phones are so powerful as to be able to compete with the main range caps on the market, and of course, against the iPhone 13.

While at the graphics level, the Tensor performs at a similar level also to Qualcomm processors. But once again, the performance of the Apple A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 Pro Max is more than double that of the Tensor. So yes, it can compete with the fastest Android, but stays away from iPhones. Therefore, to be the first Google processor, the performance is very good, but we will notice the differences, especially tasks such as recognizing our words, processing images, or subtitling videos in real time, tasks that although they do not seem like it, sometimes are more common than playing games or taking photos.

A processor with other strengths

Normally when we talk about the performance of a mobile, we think above all about its power when running apps and especially playing games, the more powerful, we understand that the faster its performance will be in this regard. But the processor of the Google Pixel 6, the new Tensor, is not a processor designed to stand out in the characteristics that traditionally tell us that one mobile is more powerful than another. And it is that the focus of Google when developing this processor is to create a chip that is especially reliable when calculating deep learning operations.

So it is not about the graphics or the processing speed, but this processor works especially well in the realm of AI and neural networks. That is why the Google Pixel 6 can have the best image processing in a mobile camera, since this processor can make it as easy as possible to optimize the photos taken with your camera. It is also a chip that integrates the Titan M2 chip, which allows the phone to be used as a true security key. Therefore, it is in areas related to artificial intelligence that this processor stands out over others in which its competitors are more powerful.