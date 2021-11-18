Actress Meng’er Zhang has an incredible idea to continue the story of the Ten Rings within the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

Attention SPOILERS. In the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the character of Xialing (Meng’er Zhang) he stays with the organization his father led before his death. Letting it be understood that this new group will be important in the near future of the franchise. Although for now, we do not know the plans Marvel studios that will continue this story.

In a recent interview, the actress Meng’er Zhang gave his opinion on what should happen to his character and the Ten rings:

“I read a lot of posts and fan comments, and they have a lot of good ideas. I mean, I’m depressed! And from that ending credit scene, we can see that she is on the throne with Razorfist and Jon Jon by her side. And now she’s the new leader of the Ten Rings organization, and I just thought: What kind of organization could it be without the actual Ten Rings? So I think she might want it, want the rings, you know what I mean? That can be really cool. “

This would undoubtedly cause a great conflict with his brother. Shang-chi, which would be something spectacular.

Plans may go in another direction.

The other post-credits scene from Shang-chi, indicates that there is a threat on the other side of the Universe that has recently been activated, which could cause the participation of this character to be in an off-planet battle. However, they may use the current organization of the Ten Rings for conflicts on Earth. So it can be very important for events with more secondary and less cosmic heroes. For example Threw out, Ironheart or the thunderbolts.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Ten Rings organization at Marvel Studios again? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

The Shang-Chi movie is now available on Disney Plus.