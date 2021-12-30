The ten best-selling Ikea furniture This year they confirm again that what is most demanded for our homes is comfort, order and solutions for teleworking.

And it is that 2021 has been like a long extension of the previous one. A year in which, unfortunately, we have still had to live intensely with the coronavirus pandemic, so the home continues to be our refuge. In this sense, the eighth edition of the IKEA Life at Home report It gives us a new perspective on mental well-being and the home. In the context of a pandemic in which one in three Spaniards surveyed has experienced a negative impact on their mental health, the home has been revealed as the guardian of mental balance: those surveyed who have felt good at home, have seen their mental health improve (32%), while those who were not satisfied in this aspect (11%) have not perceived this improvement.

This link to well-being has also been reflected in the best-selling products at Ikea this year. Part of them are linked to the activities that Spaniards rate as the most important to maintain a sense of mental well-being at home: relax (62%), sleep (58%) and spend time with a partner (39%). Hence, among the best-selling furniture we find sofas, mattresses and beds.

Storage solutions also occupy a prominent place and these can also be attributed to a search for well-being through the sensations generated by ordered spaces: shelves, drawers and cabinets are also among the best sellers of 2021.





The ten best-selling items at Ikea in 2021

1- The divan structure of Hemnes

This is one of the most versatile and practical furniture for the bedroom. Its divan structure and its use as a single or double bed make this divan the most desired piece in children’s and youth bedrooms, guest bedrooms … In addition to its transformation into a single or double bed, its three lower drawers give you the space to storage you need for toys, bedding etc …





HEMNES Divan frame with 3 drawers Hemnes in white with a size of 80 x 200 cm and a price of 349 euros

2.- The second place is for the Billy bookstore

Despite having recently turned 40, its clean design, its shallow depth -it is only 28 cm deep- but above all its price makes it difficult to find a home without a Billy bookshelf. The advantage is also that it can be combined with other pieces of more or less heights and doors can be incorporated.





Billy white bookcase size 80 x 28 x 202 cm for 49 euros

3.- The Alex chest of drawers in white

In third place we find this Ikea chest of drawers, ideal to complete the telework area and that can even act as a support for table tops. Its discreet and elegant design allows you to enjoy a well organized telework area.





Alex white chest of 36 x 70 cm for 65 euros

4.- The Kallax shelf in white

The Kallax is after the Billy, Ikea’s best-selling bookcase. Both compete for price and design, but the kallax is more suited to accessories such as designed baskets. ad hoc for its holes and, as it does not have a back, it is also one of the most chosen pieces of furniture to separate environments.





Kallax white shelf 77 x 147 cm for 59 euros

5.- The Malm chest of four drawers.

I confess I am a fan of this dresser that provides a large storage capacity with a design with minimalist lines. Its success is such that it has many customization possibilities.

MALM Chest of 4 drawers, white 80×100 cm € 89

6.- The Eskilstuna three-seater sofa with chaise longue with Hillared fabric

If one piece has come to revolutionize our living rooms in recent years, it is the chaise longue sofas. A structure that fits very well in narrow and elongated rooms but that above all, likes for its comfort. Comfort -its backrest is reclining- and its many uses, -is sofa bed and has a storage space, is behind its success.





Eskilstuna three-seater sofa plus Hillared upholstered chaise longue in anthracite gray for 799 euros

7.- The Micke desk

This desk stands out for being a desk / console. It has enough depth to work with the computer but it does not take up much space so it is perfect for houses that do not have their own office and in which teleworking will take place in a corner of the living room, in a corner of the bedroom …





Micke white desk 105 x 50 cm for 69 euros

8.- Brimnes Wardrobe

The Brimnes wardrobe is one of the best-selling pieces. For just 150 euros you can enjoy a very complete wardrobe (three pieces) to help you create a dressing room and have everything very organized.





Brimnes wardrobes with 3 doors in white for 117 x 190 cm for 149 euros

9.- Tallmyra upholstered Eskilstuna 3-seater chaise longue sofa

The same sofa but with another upholstery sneaks into the Top 10 and makes us see that gray sofas are still our favorites.





Eskilstuna three-seater sofa with Tallmyra woven chaise longue for 799 euros

10.- The Malvik foam mattress

The most sold Ikea mattress has a size of 80 x 200 cm, therefore it refers to children’s, youth or guest beds. A mattress backed by its good reviews and that is undoubtedly among the best sellers for its good value for money.





Malvik firm foam mattress 80 x 200 cm for 119 euros

