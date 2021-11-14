Gallium nitride promises to revolutionize smartphone chargers by dramatically reducing charging time.

Fast charging is one of the latest innovations that smartphone manufacturers are introducing, reaching incredible charging speeds. Apple remains at constant speeds that allow obtaining the 50% battery in just 30 minutes, but soon you will be able to charge your entire iPhone in less than that time.

Steven Yang, CEO of Anker, has explained in an interview with The Verge that thanks to the new generation of chargers gallium nitride (GaN), chargers may fully charge a smartphone in less than 20 minutes.

“Charging time used to be around three hours, but has dropped to about an hour and 20 minutes with the 20-watt chargers, and then dropped to about 30-40 minutes with the 40-60-watt chargers. Even more adventurous brands are hitting 120 watts, which would have the phone fully charged in less than 20 minutes. Phone makers are really just increasing that charging power and reducing charging time.“.

The gallium nitride, or GaN, has been used in chargers to replace silicon. This helps companies like Anker create incredibly powerful and small chargers that deliver over 65 watts of power. It is a technology and materials that Apple just started using in the chargers of the new MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, Yang also supported Apple’s decision not to include a charger in the fall of the iPhone saying that the effect on waste is already noticeable. According to a survey conducted by Anker, around the 50% of people reuse their old chargers instead of buying new ones. Although yes, he admits that this decision has benefited them financially since many people are buying chargers.

We will see if Apple is encouraged and improves the charging speed of the next iPhone models. Although it is true that at the level of autonomy the iPhone has improved a lot, in terms of fast charging they do not offer the best speeds on the market.

