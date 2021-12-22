The future Audi A6 e-tron has a green production light. The electric saloon will be manufactured at the facilities of the German brand in Neckarsulm, on the assembly lines of the firm’s sportiest models, the Audi RS. A model that will also have a specific variant for China, the country in which the specifications of the future Audi A6 L e-tron have been leaked.

The Audi A6 L e-tron It is the future electric saloon that the brand with the four rings will manufacture in China, especially for customers in the world’s largest Asian market. An attractive new generation saloon, whose design was officially advanced in mid-April taking advantage of the celebration of the Shanghai Auto Show 2021.

At the great Chinese fair debuted the Audi A6 e-tron concept, an interesting conceptual advance of what will be the first electric volume model, with an unprecedented bodywork that will emulate a five-door saloon in true Sportback style. And despite the fact that there are still a few years to go before it reaches the European market and the future A6 L e-tron does the same in the Chinese, a filtration in the Far East has unveiled the key details of this model that will expand the range of electric Audi.

The technical data of the future Audi A6 L e-tron, the electric saloon for China, is revealed

The technical specifications of the Audi A6 L e-tron in detail

The future Audi A6 L e-tron will be one of the models developed on the «PPE» platform of electric cars, like the conventional body variant that will arrive in Europe. Some technical specifications that the two models will share, although for example the trunk volume of 550 liters will be specific to the Asian. Internally known as «Audi E6L“, The manufacturer plans to offer three versions, one entry and two classified as” main “.

And, although the Chinese do not show the power levels, they have revealed some of the keys to the specifications. A very interesting detail is that the two net capacities -and usable- of the lithium ion battery -provided by CATL- that will be housed between the axles, will have 83 and 100 kW. The same figures as the Q6 e-tron, and that we gave you an exclusive advance a few weeks ago. The first will power a single rear electric motor, and will offer a maximum range of 550 kilometers. The second will be offered with a single electric motor, with 600 kilometers, the same autonomy as the previous one, although with two electric motors and quattro traction.

Filtration also accounts for the recharge capacity, in less than 25 minutes up to 80%, and the benefits that you can see more detailed above, along with a drag coefficient of only 0.318x. They have even revealed the estimated average annual production of the Audi A6 L e-tron, estimated at no less than 150,000 units. Without a doubt, a balanced range to counter the future BMW i5 that will also arrive in the middle of the decade.