

Nov 16, 2021 at 10:45 PM CET



The qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup are heading to the decisive phase on all continents. At the moment, a total of eleven teams already have their ticket insured for the great international event next winter: Qatar, as host, is already accompanied by Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland and the Netherlands, which was the last to seal the direct pass.

Still with many open scenarios and waiting for it to materialize who goes to the World Cup from the direct pass or from the play-offs on the different continents, these are all the teams that already know that they will be in Qatar from next November 21:

Classified in Europe:

Germany

Denmark

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Classified in South America: