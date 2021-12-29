Tata is working on a major upgrade for its successful electric vehicle. The Tata Nexon EV, a 100% electric SUV, will be updated in 2022 with numerous improvements. Among them, there is a higher capacity battery that will increase autonomy.

The Tata Nexon EV

can boast of being a real best seller in the nascent Indian market for electric vehicles. At present, the little Tata SUV accounts for about 60% of all electric cars sold in India. With the aim of consolidating this dominant position and, above all, giving a new boost to its sales, the brand is working on a major update.

The key to the success of the Nexon EV has been, among other things, the excellent price-performance ratio. It is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in its class and, if it were to be sold in Europe, it would make things very difficult for the small electric SUVs that we can find in our dealerships.

Tata is the Indian brand of reference in the electric vehicle market

Tata Nexon EV 2022, more autonomy for the small Indian SUV



While the current model has a 30.2 kWh battery which gives it less autonomy than that of its direct rivals, the Tata model makes up for this lack with a more affordable sale price. And in a market like India, the price factor is still determining. Even when buying an electric vehicle. Considering that the natural habitat of the Nexon EV is the urban environment, drivers who are betting on this model have a second car with a combustion engine.

The electric car currently plays a very minor role in India. However, the short-term growth forecasts are very promising. Therefore, Tata wants to avoid the risk of keeping a model with low autonomy in its portfolio, taking into account that other giants in the automotive industry, such as Mahindra, have launched ambitious electrification plans.

Therefore, and to respond to requests from followers of the brand, Tata will enrich the Nexon EV range with a new long-range version. A version that will be equipped with a 40 kWh battery. According to the information that a specialized Indian media has had exclusively, the new 40 kWh Nexon EV will give up part of its trunk in order to accommodate the larger capacity battery.

The Tata Nexon EV is being a bestseller in India

The autonomy of the Tata Nexon EV will reach 400 kilometers



Tata’s electric SUV will be capable of homologate a range of about 400 kilometers. A figure that will be reduced to approximately 300 km in real use conditions. With this improvement, the Nexon EV will be in a position to face the MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric, its most direct rivals in distant India.

The update will not exclusively focus on increasing battery capacity. Tata will make other adjustments such as the incorporation of a selector of retention levels during braking. It will also be used to add new wheels and other equally remarkable equipment to the offer.