Being cold is not an option and less at bedtime, we all have the right to enjoy nice, warm and, of course, beautiful sheets. Because It is time to bet on fabrics such as cotton or soft brushed microfiber, flannel -although a bit more refined than the 90s that our mothers loved so much- or even fleece.

On Amazon We have found a fairly wide selection of complete sets (some even with a duvet cover) that will dress our bed, preparing it for the cold wave that is upon us. These are some of our favorites:





First of all, we sign this set of covers and pillows with a geometric print in gray and white tones (very much in the eternally trendy Scandinavian style), made of brushed microfiber with a soft touch. This fabric promises to be warm in winter and cool in summer, as well as being hypoallergenic, a detail that makes it the ideal choice for the most sensitive skin types.

We can find it in Amazon in a large selection of sizes, colors and even patterns – although our choice may influence the price – in this case the gray model for a double bed is available for 27.99 euros.

Amazon Basics Premium Microfiber Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set (240 x 220cm / 80 x 80cm), Grayish Purple Chevron





In this case we bet on another fabric that never fails, cotton and in this case also on the plain tones that combine with everything. This set in pastel pink promises to be warm and soft, as well as hypoallergenic, warm and resistant (we can put it in the washing machine with a temperature of up to 60 degrees).

We find it on Amazon in various sizes and colors available, which as always can influence the price, in this case the pink model for a double bed is on sale for 35.48 euros.

Sleepwise Cotton Sheets 200×200 + 80×80 cm, 2 Pieces, Fitted Sheet Set with Zipper, Cotton Flannel, ÖKO-Tex Certified, Soft, Pleasant, Bedroom, Decor, Soft Pink





Checkered prints are a sure hit in winter decor, they are cozy and warm in equal measure. In this case we find El Corte Inglés this full flannel sheet set Gray color perfect for a warm sleep without giving up a careful decoration for 59.95 euros (that if, the price may vary depending on the measurements of our bed).

Set of sustainable flannel sheets Nela El Corte Inglés





Back to Amazon we sign this Jersey Textured Combed Cotton Sheet Set with Heather Finish in oatmeal, a neutral shade that will fit perfectly with patterned duvets or cushions.

An Amazon Basics game that according to the brand itself promises to be soft and warm in equal parts. It is available in various sizes and in other shades, with its corresponding price variation. The model in question is for sale for a double bed for 37.60 euros.

Amazon Basics Heather Jersey King Size Oatmeal Sheet Set





If we are lovers of Christmas decoration, perhaps we want to go a step further and dress our bed with this theme. In this case we sign a game in gray and red tones – with reindeer, snowflakes and stars for print – very cozy.

Is about a set made of 100% cotton flannel that, although it has a very specific theme, we can use it from now on (at least Mariah Carey says it’s already Christmas). We find it on Amazon available in various sizes and colors from 41.95 euros.

PimpamTex – Flannel Sheet Set, 100% Cotton, Printed and Plain Bed Sheets, Ideal for Winter – (Bed 180, Deer Red / Gray / White)





