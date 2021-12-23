The design includes ceilings more than three meters high and open views with large terraces more than three meters deep, to enjoy the impressive views of the sunset to the west, and of the bay and ocean to the east.

Aria Reserve Miami stands out as the development with more amenities and space for common areas. Residents will also have a double height lobby and a two-story restaurant with spectacular oceanfront views.

In addition to having one of the few private marinas for water sports in Miami, where residents can practice activities such as Kayak, Canoe and Paddle Board, among others.

It will have a recreation deck, a semi-Olympic size lap pool and a whirlpool. These pools offer spectacular views to the east and west, so they will be ideal to close the afternoons enjoying the breathtaking sunsets.

Residents will enjoy an exclusive environment that provides all kinds of amenities focused on those who care for their physical and emotional well-being. The facilities will include an indoor and outdoor wellness center with spa facilities, steam room and sauna, massage rooms, a modern gym, yoga room and meditation garden.

For the recreation of children, the complex has contemplated a park with games and a recreation area with water attractions. There will also be tennis, basketball and paddle tennis courts, as well as a miniature golf course.

The facilities will also have a lounge and games center for teenagers.

Outside there will be an exclusive dog park for its residents where they can enjoy their canine pets.