In India they are fond of grandiose statues. There are some of the tallest and most majestic in the world.

Most of the large statues erected in the open air they represent people in full body. It is not very common that only the face is represented.

The tallest bust in the world belonging to Adiyogi Shiva, and reaches the 34 meters high. It was built in 2017 by the Isha Foundation, in Coimbatore, in Tamil Nadu (India).

Shiva is one of the most important deities in Hinduism, and is also known as Adiyogi or the first yogi, the sacred entity that showed mankind the secrets of yoga. You can see the statue in this video:

Adiyogi Shiva It is 34 meters high, that is, 112 feet, In representation of the 112 pathways to liberation that yoga offers. It weighs 500,000 Kilos.

During the Adiyogi Divya celebration, and other important commemorations, light shows and laser beams are offered on the statue, as can be seen in the video.

The statue has been built by the Isha Foundation, a non-profit organization created by the guru Jaggi Vasudev.

This organization, managed almost exclusively by volunteers, is mainly dedicated to impart the teachings of yoga, but it also carries out ecological projects, recovery of the rural environment, and construction of schools in India.

We tell you what are the Apple models that can be found in the market and if it is worth getting one of these devices compared to iPhone 12.

The yogaAlthough it comes from Hinduism, it is not a religion nor does it have a religious character. It is a spiritual, physical and mental discipline that is practiced throughout the world.

As we have commented in the introduction, in india they are very fond of oversized statues.

Besides of largest bust in the world, in India there is also the tallest statue in the world, three times taller than the Statue of Liberty. It is dedicated to the unifier of India, Sardar Patel, and is 182 meters tall.

A controversial statue because, in addition to being financed with public money, according to the Indian political party you ask, they consider him (or not), the true founder of the country …