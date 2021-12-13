The Switch was the best-selling console of November

With November in the past, the NPD Group, an organization focused on collecting and providing information related to video games in the United States, has revealed that the Nintendo switch it was the best-selling console in the past month.

In total, the Nintendo Switch, between its normal version, Lite and OLED, managed to sell more than 1.13 million units in the United States last November. Of this number, 550 thousand were a consequence of the offers that were carried out during Black Friday.

Thus, The Switch has ranked as America’s best-selling console for 35 of the last 36 months, only being surpassed by the PlayStation on one occasion. Here’s what Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser had to say about it:

“With an extensive library of games and three options to choose from among the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED model, the Nintendo Switch family of systems offers something for everyone this holiday season. As we approach 2022 and the sixth year of the Nintendo Switch, the system continues to see strong demand. We hope even more people will add the Nintendo Switch to their homes!

However, and how Daniel Ahmad points it out, Niko Partners analyst, Switch sales decreased compared to the same period last year. The combined sales of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S barely managed to be on par with the hybrid console. Similarly, the PS4, Xbox One and Wii U in November 2014 managed to outsell the current platforms in November 2021. This is the result of the chip crisis that affects all markets today.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that the crisis in the production and distribution of consoles continues to be a problem. While exceeding a million units in just one month in a particular market is a good thing, sales are not the same as before, and expectations are low as a result.

Via: Businesswire