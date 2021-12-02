The Switch had its best week in UK history

Although the Black Friday period is something we associate with the United States, much of the world has adopted this date to offer sales and offers of all kinds. One of the countries that does this is the United Kingdom, where it was recently revealed that the Nintendo switch had its best week in the history of this region.

According to a report by GamesIndustry.biz, thanks to a package that includes version 1.1 of the Nintendo Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Switch Online, the Big N console had its best week in sales in the history of this region. This also caused the included game to rank as the top seller in the last seven days.This after months of only being in the first five places. Here’s what Dorian Bloch, GfK’s Senior Director of Clients, had to say about it:

“Only the Switch had an exceptional week, the PS5 and Xbox Series didn’t have many sales, and actually PS5 Digital was out of stock and Series X had a major unit drop the week before. In 2020, they both had mass launch weeks [que fueron las semanas inmediatamente anteriores al Black Friday] and therefore both had very low stocks for the week of Black Friday. “

In a distant second, the Xbox Series S was commissioned to be the representative of the new generation consolesAs both the PS5 and Series X suffered from supply problems. Without a doubt, this again shows that the public is more interested in what they can find available.

Editor’s Note:

This continues to demonstrate supply problems with the new generation. Although the public’s attention continues on the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, not having access to these consoles causes some people to better opt for the option that is available, which this time was the Switch.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz