Research and consulting firm Naavik stated that the game economy model Axie Infinity is currently unsustainable.

The value of SLP has declined and with it the base of players who have used Axie Infinity as a mode of income.

Since July, the SLP has failed to break the downtrend.

On November 12, it was done public a report by researchers from Naavik, research and consulting firm, which highlights the decrease that Axie Infinity players have experienced in their average earnings for the month. Incentives to keep playing Axie lost?

For those who may not know it, Axie Infinity is an NFT play-to-earn game that has given much to talk about due to its ability to generate significant income in cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, and in a very simple way, it consists of the fight of NFT monsters and, even their breeding, through which players and investors can obtain Sweet Love Potion (SLP), the crypto of the game.

At the time, Axie Infinity allowed to generate monthly income that exceeded the minimum or average wage in many countries. And, as expected, the game experienced significant growth from such incentives. But what has happened? For Naavik has pointed out that the game economy model is currently unsustainable.

SLP value decreasing as well as number of users

The report has found that the value of SLP has decreased and with it the base of players who have used Axie Infinity as a means of income. Lars Doucet, a game developer and member of Naavik, posted on Twitter some of the key findings of the report.

“After months of incredible growth, the daily earnings of the typical Axie Infinity player (a ‘scholar’ in the Philippines) have fallen below the Philippine minimum wage line for all but the high-ranking players, and even they have seen decrease your earnings since August”Doucet wrote.

It is worth clarifying that Doucet refers to those players who cannot afford to buy the three Axies and, therefore, align themselves with an investor or “manager” under a scholarship concept. In fact, the largest proportion of players in Axie Infinity operate under this format.

After months of incredible growth, the daily earnings of the typical player of Axie Infinity (a “scholar” in the Philippines) have fallen below the Philippines’ minimum wage line for all but the high ranking players, and even they have seen earnings decline since August pic.twitter.com/ejidWkWc1G – Lars “Totally Texas” Doucet (@larsiusprime) November 12, 2021

And it is that, since July, the SLP has failed to break the downtrend. For example, on July 12, Axie Infinity’s crypto was at $ 0.35, and as of today, it is around $ 0.065. But why is this happening?

“Axie Infinity has impressive retention, but is this retention for the game, or why is it a job? “, poses Doucet. “That is, the indicators show that there is a significant retention rate among players. This could indicate that there is a loyalty between the parties, but the problem is if the players only retain while you pay them“, Hill.

An unsustainable economy

In particular, the research highlights that the majority of Axie Infinity players come from low-income areas and therefore the “main motivation is to earn money”. Therefore, the retention rate is associated with that of a job, however, this is not in itself a negative thing.

The problem is that, to maintain healthy long-term growth, Axie Infinity needs to maintain the income that scholarship recipients can generate above what they would earn in a normal job in their home country.

Why? Well, because the price of SLP is directly tied to the game’s user base.

We must bear in mind that the supply of SLP continues to increase and, in particular, it is growing faster than the burn, which occurs when players mate Axies and create new ones. In fact, this does not happen when players who see gambling as work take out the money and exchange it for fiat money.

“In other words, the supply of SLP in the Axie Infinity economic system continues to increase, which naturally pushes its market price down. This points to an SLP imbalance in the game, and if Axie Infinity does nothing it will only get worse”Says the report. Therefore, to keep the game sustainable, changes will probably need to be made to the Axie Infinity economy.

