Terence Darrell Kelly was attacked by another inmate who found out why he was being held

The alleged abductor of Cleo Smith, a four-year-old Australian girl rescued on Wednesday 18 days after her disappearance, He was transferred this Friday to a maximum security prison in Australia, while police try to reconstruct the movements of the 36-year-old defendant during that incident.

A group of officers took the alleged kidnapper, Terence Darrell Kelly, in handcuffs from the town of Carnarvon, in northwestern Australia, to a maximum security prison in the city of Perth, the Western Australian Ministry of Justice said in a statement.

The change in the place of confinement occurred after Terence He was wounded by another inmate who found out why he was being arrested.

Australian media released an image showing the suspect of having kidnapped Cleo Smith with a bandaged head after he was reportedly attacked by a fellow inmate who found out why he had been detained.

The little girl is physically well and has returned to her family life

Kelly, charged Thursday in Carnarvon court with kidnapping a minor, as well as an undisclosed number of charges that were undisclosed due to being under a suppression order, will appear from Perth prison by video conference at the next hearing scheduled for next December 6.

The suspect, who apparently has a fondness for dolls, He was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday on a street in the town of Carnarvon, two miles from Cleo’s family home, shortly after police rescued the minor from Kelly’s home where they were keeping her locked up.

Currently, investigations focus on tracking Kelly’s movements in the days leading up to the girl’s rescue.

The head of the investigations, Rod Wilde, who has asked businesses in the area to provide the images captured by their security cameras, said that Police are not sure if Cleo spent the 18 days locked up in that house and it is something “that we are seeing and trying to establish,” according to ABC.

Cleo Smith’s kidnapper transferred to maximum security prison



The Police consider that the suspect – who was taken to the hospital twice after attempting to injure himself and was interrogated for more than 30 hours – allegedly acted alone, and He had no ties to the minor’s family nor was he in the records of pedophiles.

The little one, who you are physically well and have returned to your family life, disappeared at dawn on October 16 when he was inside a tent at the Blowholesda campsite, with his mother and stepfather, Jake Gliddon.

The girl had woken up at one in the morning to ask for water, but five hours later, when the mother and her partner got up they discovered that Cleo and her sleeping bag had disappeared.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The suspect of kidnapping Cleo Smith was brought to justice: he pleaded not guilty and rebuked journalists

The reaction of Madeleine McCann’s parents after learning about the rescue of little Cleo Smith

They identified the kidnapper of Cleo Smith: he lived obsessed with dolls and created profiles of imaginary families on social networks