We know that iPhones are tough. We know they are built to last. What we did not know, until now, is that they survived without any scratch after falling from a plane taking off. A most curious story that has been recorded in the records of the ATC (Air Traffic Control) of the Orlando Executive Airport.

A much tougher iPhone than you might think

The conversations between ATC and the pilots are in the public domain. There are even specialized websites where we can hear them. Hence comes the curious story that unfolded at the Orlando Executive Airport after a pilot called the tower to report that his iPhone had fallen on the runway during takeoff.

The pilot in question was at the controls of a Seminole, a Piper-branded personal aircraft that accommodates three or four people in the cockpit. An airplane that, importantly, has a small opening in the pilot’s window that can be opened. It all starts when the pilot informs the airport, the operations division, that he has lost his iPhone while taking off.

In view of this, Operations contact ATC and request permission to enter the track:

Operations: I stay on the A8, I stay short of track 7. I have a Seminole driver who says he dropped his iPhone on the track.

ATC Tower: Okay, where is it on the track?

Operations: He looked at his satellite and said it’s about a thousand feet below, just to the right of the center line. Let’s try to find it.

ATC allows the maintenance team to get on the runway so that, after a few minutes, they find the phone.

Operations: Hey, we found it!

ATC Tower: Alright … it’ll be a good story for Apple if it turns on and works.

Operations: Is working!





ATC asks operations to clear the runway and contact Ground, those responsible for all ground vehicles at the airport. Here the conversation gets interesting.

Orlando Ground: How shattered is the screen?

Operations: No, it is in perfect shape and it works!

Orlando Ground: Impossible!

Operations: And the satellite thing placed it super precise, exactly where it was.

Orlando Ground: That thing has to be wrapped up like a concrete block or something.

Operations: It is working well.

Orlando Ground: It is not possible for an iPhone to fall from a plane that was going 80 to 90 km / h and not break the screen.

Operations 2: Well, we have proof!

Orlando Ground: I still don’t believe you. I mean, I’m not really trying to call you a liar, but I’ve never seen an iPhone fall more than five feet and not break in half.

And with this we continue our collection of stories in which iPhones survive the most varied incidents. From iPhones that come out of rivers, also lakes and even canals, to those that jump onto the runway during a plane take off to get out unscathed.

Images | Matthew Fournier and Brent Cox