Mauricio Toledo argued political persecution (Photo: Legislative Assembly of the Federal District)

On the afternoon of this Thursday, November 25, it transpired that Minister Mauricio Alonso Silva Cancino of the Supreme Court of Chile determined that the new hearing of the extradition trial of the former politician of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Mauricio Toledo, the next December 16.

According to the South American authorities, the defense of the Mexican politician will have until December 1st for deliver all the evidence in your favor, in which he will have to prove that he is innocent of the alleged illicit enrichment, a crime for which he is required by the Mexican authorities.

Different media indicated that the Court denied the exclusion of 163 documents that the defense requested, which are part of the evidence presented by the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX); what’s more, It was also not approved to limit the number of witnesses during the hearing.

Mauricio Toledo Gutiérrez is wanted by the Mexican authorities for alleged illicit enrichment (Photo: Twitter / @ mauriciotoledog)

During the short session that took place on this day, the defense of the former Coyoacán delegate alleged that the politician is a politician persecuted by the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, whom he accused of wanting to shut him up.

However, to verify his strong accusations against the local president, the defense of the former Labor Party (PT) militant will have to present the corresponding evidence, since that will determine if he can remain in that country or be extradited to Mexico.

Toledo will return to the Chilean courts in December (Photo: Twitter / @ mauriciotoledog)

It should be remembered that on November 16 the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, through a video broadcast on social networks, reported that there had been set the date for the extradition trial against Toledo.

Ulises Lara, spokesman for the FGJCDMX, explained that the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) iinformed the capital prosecutor’s office that on October 28 he appeared before the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) the formal request the politician for extradition purposes.

“On November 11, the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Chile reported that the file formalizing Mexico’s extradition request against the former mayor of Coyoacán had already been delivered to the Supreme Court.”

