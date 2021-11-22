Both MIUI 13 and Xiaomi 12 seem to be around the corner. Both could come hand in hand or so at least are the latest rumors that come to us from China, ensuring that there will be a unique event for both in mid-December.

As we can read through Gizchina, Xiaomi could present the new Xiaomi 12 together with MIUI 13 in a single event that would take place on December 16, becoming another of the most important dates for the company this 2021.

In addition, as we can read in the source of the information, that same day there will be more surprises, new products that we still do not know but that will undoubtedly have a great impact among the followers of the firm the technological world.

What can we expect from MIUI 13 and Xiaomi 12

MIUI 13 will have important aesthetic changes. Likewise, the company itself has confirmed it on more than one occasion, making it even clearer in the different beta that have been launched in recent months.

What’s more, MIUI 13 will bring with it new functionalities in the form of widgets, standardizing the expansion of RAM memory through free storage in practically all its devices, from the entry-level to the high-end range.

The Xiaomi 12 for its part points to an aesthetic change, especially focused on its photographic module. What’s more, this would debut with the Snapdragon 898 and an LTPO screen capable of offering an even more dynamic refresh rate.