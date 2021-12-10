The supposed cover of the Xiaomi 12 is filtered: this would be its back area - Xiaomi News

Just a few days separate us from the launch of the Xiaomi 12. Although its presentation date still remains its mystery, everything indicates that it will be held in the next few days, more so now that even its supposed protective case has been leaked.

Per se, The supposed covers of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and unexpectedly, that of the Xiaomi 12U have been leaked. The latter having a rather peculiar design and perhaps too striking for what we are used to.

This would be the covers of the Xiaomi Series 12

As we can see under these lines, the supposed cover of the Xiaomi 12 lets us see a rear area made up of a photographic module with three cameras: one of them in the upper area, probably the main one and two holes just below for what would be the secondary sensors.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro case shows us a similar design, being this of greater dimensions. To this is added the supposed cover of the Xiaomi 12U, which would be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and which would incorporate a photographic module in the form of a ring.

In short, if this leak is true, The Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro could have a rear design very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T Series. Instead, the Xiaomi 12U would bring with it an unprecedented and most curious design.