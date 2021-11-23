Nov 23, 2021 at 08:05 CET

The offensive power of Phoenix suns was again present at the game that won 111-115 on the road against the San Antonio Spurs and that was his thirteenth consecutive victory. The Hispanic guard Devin Booker scored 23 points and the Bahamian center Deandre Ayton contributed a double-double of 21 points and 14 rebounds that left them leaders in the attack and inside game of the Suns (14-3), second classified in the Pacific Division , the Western Conference and the league. Forward Cameron Payne scored 20 points as a backup for the Suns, who had seven players with double-digit numbers. The Suns finished the game with 25 assists and made 51% (45-87) of the field goals.

Guard Dejounte Murray shined in all facets of the game, posting a triple-double of 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds – seventh of his career – as the Spurs leader. The San Antonio team suffered the fifth consecutive defeat and the eighth in the last 10 games they have played, the second worst start in franchise history.

The Suns let the Spurs set the fastest pace of the game. San Antonio outscored Phoenix 20-10 early in the fourth quarter and came within five points (100-95) with six minutes remaining. The Suns reacted with a 10-0 streak after a timeout. San Antonio responded and gave Phoenix a 10-2 run to go 114-109 with 38.6 seconds left, but that was all they could do in their comeback attempt.