The Suicide Squad - Review and Criticism (NO SPOILERS)

With The Suicide Squad, James Gunn ushered in a new era in DC Comics movies. Do not miss our review and criticism of The Suicide Squad

Before we begin this review, if you expect The Suicide Squad to be anything like the film of certain guardians of House Ahead, we are happy to report that this new film is nothing compared to what we have seen before. James Gunn has ushered in a new era for DC Comics movies.

You might be interested: The Suicide Squad: Don’t miss the short “documentary” by King Shark

In September 1957, The Brave and the Bold # 25 edition introduced us to one of the most peculiar teams in the DC Universe, which over the years has integrated the most fearsome villains: The Suicide Squad.

In 1987, writer John Ostrander revived this group to star in his own series, and become the most ruthless team in DC Comics with Amanda Waller at the head of Task Force X.

Now in 2021 James Gunn prints his own stamp on the new DC Comics movie. The Suicide Squad, which keeps the viewer from start to finish on the edge of the chair.

The team travels from Belle Reve to the Caribbean nation of Corto Maltese, on an expedition where their reception is not at all friendly, since dangers, deaths and hostile situations manifest themselves from the moment they make landfall.

New faces and old acquaintances

For this experience, James Gunn set up a team that mixes experience, evil and profiles that make their debut in the cinema. This is the movie that has featured more DC Comics characters than any other.

Amanda Waller, Rick Flasg, Captain Boomerang and Harley Quinn are the characters who return from the previous experience, who accompany the film debut of Peacemaker (John Cena), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and several more

In this mission the squad will not only have to ally (or exterminate) the rebel forces of Corto Maltese, led by SolSoria (Alice Braga). They will also have to manage to measure themselves against the military junta that governs the Caribbean nation.

Both the cast of experience and newbies in DC Comics films complement each other in such a way that you will see unpublished situations that go beyond the eternal fight of good against evil.

An experience never seen before

If you think you know James Gunn’s work as a writer and director, we only ask one thing: Try to forget his previous work at The Front House. The Suicide Squad breaks with all the pre-established molds from the first moment in which the film is projected.

With the vibe of war movies similar to The Dirty Dozen, Fury, Full Metal Jacket, Gunn manages to uniquely blend action, suspense, comedy, and a flawless soundtrack to make The Suicide Squad a unique experience.

Without fear of being wrong, we can assure you that James Gunn imposed his stamp and marks a new era in the cinematic history of DC Comics.

What we can warn you is that this movie is suitable for those with a weak stomach. History is a true roller coaster of emotions.

They won’t be able to hold their breath in a movie that keeps you attentive for its 145 minutes (credits included). Since all kinds of surprises await at every moment of this new masterpiece of the action genre.

Learn more about The Suicide Squad

Starring Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney, The Suicide Squad will reprise their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang and Rick Flag respectively.

The cast of this film is complemented by Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Sean Gunn, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosio and Sylvester Stallone.

The Suicide Squad, whose review you have read, will hit theaters on August 5, 2021.

Do not miss: What changes will Harley Quinn have in The Suicide Squad?

Source: SMASH

Power Clash! Justice League vs Suicide Squad at SMASH and DC Comics Mexico

Members of the Justice League are the most famous and powerful superheroes on Earth. But they are not the only team in town.

The Suicide Squad attack from the shadows and do jobs that are too dirty for superheroes. Under the iron fist of Director Amanda Waller, these monsters and maniacs have operated in total secrecy… until now. Batman is upon them, and the Squad’s existence is not something he and the Justice League can tolerate. They must disappear.

SMASH and DC Comics Mexico bring you DC Comics Deluxe: DC Universe Rebirth: Justice League vs Suicide Squad, an unmissable event that should not be missing from your collection

Also being read:

Margot Robbie takes off her clothes… and something goes wrong!

Batgirl: Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford could play her

This is how Margot Robbie found out about her Oscar nomination

Lindsay Lohan disguises herself as the Joker ‘s girlfriend

Margot Robbie does not sleep without …