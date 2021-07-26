Less than a month after learning about James Gunn’s foray into DC characters, The Suicide Squad presents a new video clip.

All the lucky ones who have already seen James Gunn’s first film for the DC Comics and Warner Bros. cinema assure that it is a hyper violent and fun gem. And less than a month after its premiere, the rest of us mortals will have to settle for seeing the promotional advances of the production. Like this new video for The Suicide Squad starring Nathan Fillion, The Detachable Kid “TDK.”

Among the antiheroes and villains of DC by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), we know that we must be prepared to witness the strangest things, but surely no one has warned you of the chilling powers that led TDK to be part of Task Force X.

Nathan Fillion’s The Detachable Kid is about as useless as he sounds in this hilarious exclusive clip from The Suicide Squad. pic.twitter.com/IKdQhlbBt1 – IGN (@IGN) July 23, 2021

According to Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, who has already seen The Suicide Squad: “#TheSuicideSquad is absolutely crazy. Violent as hell, obscene, relentless. James Gunn is completely unleashed. Sometimes it is overwhelming. It has moments of heart, humor, action, emotion… everything. Relentless. There is nothing like that. Dammit! #TheSuicideSquad brings incredible new characters and casts to this world. John Cena, Idris Elba, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman… they are fantastic. Everyone will have a different favorite character. Ratcatcher-2 really stands out! ”

Source: ComicBook.com

Search now in our online store:

DC Comics Deluxe – DC Universe Rebirth: Justice League vs Suicide Squad

THE GREATEST HEROES. THE MOST DANGEROUS CRIMINALS. THIS WORLD ISN’T BIG ENOUGH FOR BOTH!

The first main event in the DC Rebirth era has arrived!

The members of the Justice League are the most famous and powerful superheroes on Earth… but they are not the only team in town.

The Suicide Squad attack from the shadows and do jobs that are too dirty for superheroes. Under the iron fist of Director Amanda Waller, these monsters and maniacs have operated in total secrecy… until now. Batman is upon them, and the Squad’s existence is not something he and the Justice League can tolerate. They must disappear.

But while heroes and anti-heroes are distracted fighting each other, Maxwell Lord’s twisted mastermind has assembled DC’s deadliest villains, a nightmarish army that he’ll face off against both teams!

Starring the greatest heroes and villains in comics, this epic action-packed crossover features an entire creative team of stars, including writers Joshua Williamson, Tim Seeley, Rob Williams and Si Spurrer, with super artists Jason Fabok, Tony S. Daniel, Jesus Merino, Fernando Pasarin, Robson Rocha, Howard Porter, Scott Eaton, Riley Rossmo, Christian Duce, Guiseppe Cafaro and more!

Also being read:

Margot Robbie takes off her clothes… and something goes wrong!

Batgirl: Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford could play her

This is how Margot Robbie found out about her Oscar nomination

Lindsay Lohan disguises herself as the Joker ‘s girlfriend

Margot Robbie does not sleep without …