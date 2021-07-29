The Suicide Squad already has ratings

The Suicide Squad It will hit theaters on August 6, 2021. After a disastrous first film, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn took over the reins of this sequel, hoping to deliver a film worthy of the DC characters. Now, feature film reviews are now available, and reception is positive.

Nowadays, The Suicide Squad has a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 49 reviews, something that rarely happens. But nevertheless, in Metacritic We found a reception of 77%, something that is considered positive on this site. Without a doubt, the response has been an encouragement to DCEU fans who have faced tapes with a mixed reception.

Film Critic has mentioned:

“While there seems to be a ceiling for Gunn’s family roster, this is still a very enjoyable entry that ranks among the best examples in the DC Universe and miles ahead of most of them.”

JVS Medio commented that:

“Amazing!! Incredibly violent, wide in scope, humor is at its best for DC, and it’s so much fun! James has given us another of the best comic book movies yet! “

While Forbes has noted that:

“The whole wacky and violent ‘The Suicide Squad’ by James Gunn is less than the sum of its parts, but a lot of those parts are pretty cool.”

As well as these reviews, there are many similar reviews that appreciate the work of James Gunn, and they’ve mentioned that this is the best DCEU movie yet. With a premiere planned for the following week, it will be interesting to see how this film will perform by the public.

The Suicide Squad will hit theaters on August 6.

Via: Rotten tomatoes

