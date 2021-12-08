A few months ago the news was known that all the internal teams of Activision went to work in one way or another in the Call of Duty series, including Toys for Bob, who would be working on Call of Duty Warzone and would have suffered several layoffs of workers. Months later, it seems that the team would be hiring staff for a new game not related to Call of Duty.

Through the recruitment page From the studio there is a job offer as Senior Concept Artist, but unlike the rest of the offers related to Call of Duty, does not mention the Activision game, only to the studio, Toys for Bob. This suggests that the study is working on a game not related to Call of Duty.

The offer itself reveals nothing more about what, if any, the project might be about, but the idea of ​​a new project has quickly begun to be considered. new installment of Crash Bandicoot or even one of Spyro. It seems to be still early to confirm anything, although it is not the first time that the development of a new installment of the Crash Bandicoot series has been rumored.

In any of the cases, the company is going through a very complicated stage since they were uncovered brutal cases of workplace and sexual harassment within Blizzard and Activision itself. After learning that the CEO of the company, the always controversial Bobby Kotick, was aware of the cases and interceded in favor of the aggressors, numerous companies in the sector have assured that they will review their relations with Activision from now on, such as PlayStation or Xbox. Even the gala of The Game Awards 2021 ensures that the company will not participate in any way in this week’s event.