The studio responsible for Abandoned now seems to link their game to Metal Gear

Despite the various statements of Blue Box Game Studios securing again and again who have no ties to Kojima, it seems that his executives are having a blast with the rumors, since they don’t stop feeding them over and over with answers elusive and cryptic. Now a new image uploaded by the official account of Blue Box Game Studios to their Twitter shows us that they have done it one more time, and the fans have lost their minds with the theories. According to the last episode of this soap opera, Abandoned could be related to Metal Gear Solid.

In the tweet in question, the study has uploaded a simple image in which we read the words «ABANDONED. REAL TIME EXPERIENCE«. Besides this, we see the PlayStation logo and so far everything quite normal, but, Have you looked closely at the background of the image? Twitter users do, and for this reason it didn’t take too long to turn on the networks. According to fan theories, the smudged face in the image is highly reminiscent. Some were debating between Big Boss and Snake, but due to the position of the patch, they have decided that the most logical is that it is the latter.

Are you ready? We are! pic.twitter.com/dQJwjot99S – BLUE BOX Game Studios (@BBGameStudios) July 27, 2021

In itself, the image published by Blue Box Game Studios It was in anticipation of the Abandoned real-time demo that will be publishing the study soon. However, the Internet always finds a way to make things more interesting.

The app of Abandoned will be published on July 29 in PS5, where you can see the title trailer running in real time on your console. In addition to this, it is expected that there will be a kind of introduction to the game in mid-August, so it looks like we’re closer to knowing the outcome of this intricate history.