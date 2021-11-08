If Vivo’s mobile devices are characterized by something, it is because of their fabulous design. For a time the brand set the record for creating the world’s thinnest smartphone . The commitment to minimalism in aesthetics and space was an indispensable factor.

The China-based company’s strategy focuses on a component which for many users is fundamental . Nevertheless, sacrifice other aspects They weaken their phones compared to the vast majority of the ones you can find.

They are very light terminals that provide the user with a comfortable way and light to transport your terminal without causing any problem due to its dimensions.

A special camera

At the beginning we mentioned an essential component for many individuals due to the enormous use that we currently give it. Specifically, we talk about the camera, an element for which the firm makes every effort to develop.

They may be left behind in some aspects, but the Vivo terminals have cameras that achieve a great performance. This is not only due to the quality of its sensors, but also to the diversity of functions of photography and video that provide the user with the possibility of achieving a perfect capture at any time and condition. Some of the newer options are the time-lapse effect and the slow motion at 120 FPS.

The key point at this point is the bet to include a Gimbal on their high-end phones and some mid-range phones that allow for professional camera stabilization. One of the devices that has this impressive feature is the Vivo X51, which for many is the best phone to record videos given the image stabilization it provides.

And what about the price?

Regarding the price, the firm has at its disposal a wide set of mobiles all types. If you are looking for a basic one with which to perform the most common tasks, you can get one at a low price. However, if what you are looking for is a powerful terminal with functions as useful as the Gimbal, you will have to pay a considerable sum of money.