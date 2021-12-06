Recently, the fall of the applications and social networks of one of the largest technology companies in the world paralyzed the lives of millions of people on the planet in a very peculiar way. It was not a political schism or a natural disaster. We didn’t even see the global downfall of the internet or traditional telephony, but it certainly brought many people to the brink of a nervous breakdown.

If you looked out of your window, life seemed normal, but everyone’s heads were down, hanging on the screens of their devices as they rebooted them along with or their internet routers, all in the false hope that their messaging services and social networks to work properly again. I am sure that many people experienced tense moments in the face of the uncertainty of not being able to communicate instantly with family, colleagues, providers for too long a time for what we are used to, etc. Did he really deserve that level of alarm?

Although the situation was corrected after a few hours, and for many it only ended in funny anecdotes, for many companies, especially small and medium-sized companies, it became a bitter moment that made it impossible to continue their operations, which of course translates into lost productivity, and that additionally cost thousands of dollars in sales and advertising. According to various media, the cost to the company that suffered this complication was almost USD $ 65 million.

This episode is a good reminder that, although technology is and will continue to be our main ally, it is important that we pay attention to the contingency plans that we should be taking to mitigate their possible negative effects, especially now that, due to the pandemic, a good part of our activities are enhanced through these services.

This becomes even more relevant when we see that the trend moves towards the creation of “metaverses”, driven by advanced virtual reality technologies and that more and more people will live important portions of their lives in a digital environment. To what degree? According to an Ericsson survey of consumer expectations, by 2030, half of those surveyed imagine that the difference between physical and digital reality will have almost completely disappeared.

Let’s imagine life in that metaverse for a moment. A crash of the system is not only going to generate a funny tension, but a true tragedy. A high concentration of users in few services, in the long run, can represent a risk for the operational continuity of most of the population.

Although in many countries there are legal frameworks that seek to prevent this concentration of users, it is prudent for us to ask ourselves the reasons why there are so few players with the capacity to develop and offer services on this scale. It is not a question of mistrusting the main suppliers, but rather of thinking of a strategy for the redistribution of innovation capacities to enrich the current ecosystem, which allows more and more people to design and commercialize technological solutions that promote the positive transformation of our society. .

In this sense, the responsibility of the major players in the industry, both software and hardware creators, is to optimize the way in which we enable a generalized culture of creation, which prevents these service interruptions through an adequate design of the information systems to be robust in their software, hardware and security capabilities to continue operating without interruption. But more importantly, that is going to be achieved by opening more digital routes to have more diversity of options to achieve the objectives with the use of technology.

What specific actions can we take to promote change? At the business level, it is essential that investment in talent and local projects be promoted with much greater force to meet the enormous diversity of needs and interests present in each country. Among other things, it would help level the pace at which companies from all sectors integrate these services as part of their value offering and we would avoid widening technology gaps.

At the final consumer level, in a very simple way, we can look for alternatives to diversify the services we use and the channels through which we obtain them. There are hundreds of messaging applications, social networks and internet search engines that give interesting approaches that, without hesitation, can meet the most demanding security and usability expectations of users.

By carrying out these processes, together we could move towards a more secure and reliable digital transformation. Users would have at their disposal more communication alternatives and, at the same time, companies would have more digital channels to publicize their products and services, leaving aside the concern that the network where they have all their bet will stop working. . Finally, by enabling various options, there will be greater competitiveness, which in turn will be reflected in better products and services for the entire ecosystem.

In various spaces we have spoken about the urgency of accelerating the digital transformation of the world to bring the enormous benefits of technology to all the people of the world, but the truth is that there is no single way to achieve it. For this reason, it is important that we constantly think about how to do it better and how to develop local ecosystems, to continue providing excellent products, easily accessible and permanently functional.

*Santiago Cardona, CEO of Intel Mexico

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.