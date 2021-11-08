Every time socks are news in the world of trends, they raise controversy and many raised eyebrows. From wearing them with sandals to take advantage of this open footwear at halftime to wearing sporty designs with Adidas flip flops. Now the street style retrieves the white socks and wears them even with shoes to make a difference.













Oysho over-the-knee socks, 7.99 euros.

Nike’s white sports socks were the pioneers in this trend, flooding the feet of all international fashion girls. They wear them with everything and indistinctly: from sneakers to heels or sandals. Now this fashion has gone further and is loaded with those 90s college airs that are so successful in 2021.













H&M sports socks 3 pack,

3-pack sports socks

The key is wear socks as high as possible and in white, peeking out of loafers, sports shoes or any footwear. East look It reminds us of the school uniform, when we wore the high socks with the flat shoes. Now this style has been reformulated in a chic key and is gaining more and more followers in the street style.









Pack of two pairs of socks with flames and snakes from Bershka, 6.99 euros.

Pack of two pairs of socks with flames and snakes

The result is very childish and naïve, the sports version of that style preppy that Blair Waldorf wore in her colorful stockings. Even Rosé from Blackpink has been tempted! A simple and accessible way to modernize our looks and to give socks the prominence they deserve. Will you dare

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | Imaxtree, Oysho, H&M, Bershka.