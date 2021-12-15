Screenshots Urig posted on Twitter.

Mauricio Urig became a kind of national cause. This week, the 45-year-old man from Luján who runs his chopping business, “Viking Stings”, He told on his Twitter account how was scammed out of 1.9 million pesos with an articulate deception.

A supposed manager named Marcelo Bressan, of a supposed company called Agrofull, with offices on Calle 25 de Mayo in Capital Federal, had contacted him days before to order 190 boxes of cold cuts, fine cheeses and nuts to deliver to his employees at Christmas . Bressan sold himself and his company, with a kind of corporate image in the profile picture. He stated that it was “a holding of 7 companies, farm consignees (sic), meat packing plants, exporters and distributors of food products.” In its profile, three firms were named under Agrofull: Chic Clean, Uros and Conangus.

Mauricio said yes, of course, he sent him a budget and the manager accepted: $ 1.9 million for 190 boxes of premium material. Sent photos, possible samples. Thus, they closed the deal. Mauricio had to invest $ 1.1 million pesos in raw materials, he did, and began to pack.

They gave him a shed on Ukraine Street, in the area of ​​Valentín Alsina. “I delivered the merchandise on Tuesday 7 and Thursday 9, all 190 boxes. I made three trips. They received them there, they gave me the contact of a guy who was going to sign the remittance for me, ”says Mauricio to Infobae. Then it was gone. The payment arrived, a digital check from the Itaú bank for the agreed amount, in the name of the firm Uros, one of those named in Bressan’s profile that contacted him via WhatsApp.

Bounced. There were no funds in the source account.

The “Viking” boxes when delivered to the warehouse.

Mauricio complained by all means, without results. Agrofull’s website vanished. He returned to the shed on Ukraine Street, its orange gate with the logo of Agrofull and other firms was closed. A note had been pasted. The company, due to financial and fiscal difficulties, would remain closed. It gave a contact number for a “legal-accounting firm”, turned off at all hours. There he met another man taking photos. He told her about his situation. The man was in it, basically. “He told me that they cheated him out of five million pesos with another company,” he said.

So, he went to Twitter. “They screwed me up,” he said, and told his story. More than a thousand accounts retweeted it, it reached various communication channels, it became trending topic. A popular collection began, in which they deposited more than 750 thousand pesos at the closing of this note. “El Vikingo”, for the moment, did not file a complaint with Justice, he hopes to do so. In any case, there is something to start with. No middle-of-the-road con man is that smart. Everyone leaves a sign.

Infobae found some disturbing coincidences. The key is in the company network, in the missing website, and in a particular name.

The closed gate of the warehouse with which “El Vikingo” was found.

All the firms mentioned by the scammers exist. Agrofull, as a holding company, no. There are companies registered in the country with that name, in several provinces, none with a structural relationship with the firms mentioned. Uros, based in the Hudson area, has been selling food products since at least 2017, according to AFIP data, without a history of rejected checks according to information from the Central Bank. Conangus has been working in the livestock business since 2014, with a registered address in San Martín, also without bad checks.

There were three other companies at the gate of the shed on Ukraine Street, linked in records consulted to a paper company, a totally different category: Conmeat, Chic Clean and Feed North. They all exist. And they all have one factor in common. She is Karen Belén S., a 24-year-old young woman from Mar del Plata with a domicile near the Batán prison, who appears in official records as the owner of the disappeared Agrofull website. Karen, according to the Official Gazette, has been a member of the boards of these three firms since the middle of this year. She is a partner of all, at least on paper.

Holding: the profile picture of the scammer who cheated on Urig.

Karen received help from ANSES in 2020 with the collection of the Universal Child Allowance and the Home Program to pay for a gas cylinder. In the first months of 2020, she became an entrepreneur. It was registered in the field of business management and advice of the AFIP. She became a member of the board of Chic Clean, registered in medical fields, in April 2021. Her role was that of managing partner, after the resignation of a 58-year-old woman from Mar del Tuyú, another businesswoman who charges the Garrafa Plan.

Chic Clean’s fiscal address is that of Calle 25 de Mayo that the alleged manager gave, another coincidence.

Feed North SRL, meanwhile, has a red mark for apocryphal invoices. Registered in livestock sectors since 2019, she added Karen B. to her board of directors in September 2021, when she was hired as manager. His predecessor as manager, an Italian based in Merlo, was also part of Conangus, a firm that records blank payments to employees in recent months.

According to the Official Gazette, Conmeat, another of the livestock companies at the gate of Valentín Alsina, changed its address in September of this year to Calle 25 de Mayo. The Italian also resigned from the board of directors and Karen was appointed manager.

Bochado: The bad check you received for the cheeses and cold cuts.

Urig assumes the obvious: that the merchandise was stolen from him to resell it on the black market. The evidence found by Infobae in just mid-morning of reviewing records gives matches, names of notaries, legal procedures and what appears to be an infiltrated legal structure to steal merchandise.

There is also another detail: Urig claims to have spoken with “a secretary from Agrofull”, who identified herself as “Karen”.

“The Viking” would not be the only one. The man who was found at the door of the shed claimed to see loads and unloads, a truck with more than 40 pallets of yerba mate, a tractor and a forklift. Any prosecutor specialized or specialized in fraud and economic crimes could be entertained.

KEEP READING:

The trick of a gang that scammed more than 8,000 people with credit cards and stole almost $ 260 million