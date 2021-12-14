From today Microsoft has published all the documentary of Power on: The Story of Xbox on YouTube, so all fans can see these four hours of interesting information for free from any device. East documentary film It ranges from the best moments of Xbox to its lowest points, such as the red ring of death.

This new official Xbox documentary was announced during its 20th anniversary special. Power on: The Story of Xbox It has six episodes of 40 minutes each where we see the entire history of the company behind the original Xbox, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Related: Henry Cavill talks about live-action Mass Effect; did not finish ME: Andromeda.

Power on: The Story of Xbox is available at Youtube, the Roku channel, Redbox, Microsoft and IMDb TV, so we have many options to see it completely free. This documentary TV series not only celebrates Xbox’s greatest hits, but also thoroughly discusses its lowest points. The fifth chapter is dedicated to the red ring of death, while the sixth is dedicated to the focus on TV services at the beginning of the last generation.

Without a doubt, Microsoft has been able to turn Xbox around as a brand in the last generation, with 2021 being its best year so far. Xbox Game Studios released some of the top-rated games of the year, including Forza Horizon 5, Halo: Infinite, Psychonauts 2, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Read more: Super Mario Odyssey 2 leak emerges thanks to Sonic Frontiers.

The project to create a documentary began just over three years ago, according to Xbox chief programming officer Tina Summerford. To make this production a reality, his team partnered with a Emmys winning team making documentaries: “At its core is a story of how Xbox started as a passion project for a small group of gamers within Microsoft and grew to become the source of joy for Xbox gamers around the world.”.