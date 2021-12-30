After The last dance, a new fever for sports documentaries may have emerged. Exploring or developing this source of gender is nothing new.. ESPN, for example, is recognized for its documentary series ESPN 30 for 30. Even if The last dance was presented by Netflix, ESPN was part of the production team behind the project. For next year there may be a similar phenomenon, in terms of sports and television, with Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

The last dance it was a documentary event due to the combination of informative and journalistic details, with resources taken from entertainment. Each chapter automatically invited the next. In the middle, Michael Jordan’s speech positioning himself for fans and not so fans of the NBA. This combination of entertainment and information, within a platform such as Netflix, the most important within the services of streaming, generated a boom.

Can something similar generate Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty? It is anticipated to draw some conclusion. However, the theme invites us to think that it is not unreasonable for it to happen: it is one of the most important eras in the contemporary history of the NBA. A moment that marked a before and after in various aspects of the game, both on and off the court. What is the difference, beyond the time, between one production and another? The series about the Lakers will be a drama based on real events, rather than a documentary content.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: What is the project about and what does Earvin “Magic” Johnson think?

The series, produced by HBO, is written by Max Borenstein and directed by Adam McKay, who in 2015 won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on The Big Short. In addition to this, his career is full of well-received productions. The last of them can be seen on Netflix, Don’t look up. It is a story destined to explore the most important years in the contemporary history of the Los Angeles Lakers because they redefined the sporting and commercial profile of the team., as well as influenced the growth of the NBA during the 80s.

Initially, according to information from Screen rant, the series had as its intended title Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. However, it was reduced. Part of the confirmed cast is as follows:

Jason clarke

Gaby hoffmann

DeVaughn Dixon

Sally field

Adrien brody

Jason segel

Quincy Isaiah

The last of those mentioned, Quincy Isaih, will be the one who plays Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “Magic “is one of the most iconic players in the history of the game. Regarding the development of this drama series, the player told ET Canada: “I’m not looking forward to it. I’m going to leave it like that ”. While he comes Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, other content is also prepared about the player. Apple TV + is developing a documentary series about his life.