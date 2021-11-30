I imagine that we all have a specific game, a moment in our lives, in which when we were little we really became aware of what a video game is and how much we like that experience. For me, even though I was born with an Atari under my arm, that moment belongs to The Lion King of Sega Megadrive.

Until then, a lot of games had passed through my hands, but the love I have for the story of Simba in a pixelated version is hardly surpassed by any other game. It is still curious considering that it is a game that I could never overcome without tricks because of his devilish difficulty.

A game that was easy to choke

I take it for granted that my memory is also that of many other players. At that time I must have been about 7 or 8 years old and my ability at the controls was enough to pass through that first level with more or less ease. Suffering a bit with the hyena at the end, but arguably without too much trouble.

From there began what would be for any child of that age a real nightmare. In just a couple of ostrich trips the monkey puzzle went from a cute challenge to hell on Earth.

A twisted section that, due to the number of variables included in the roar over one monkey or another, only with the help of friends, family, guides or tricks to jump to the next level, was it accessible to the children’s audience to whom the game was aimed.

Then came the super tight jumps the elephant graveyard, the stampede lottery, the devilish waterfall, labyrinths of lava and stone, and a final fight that I arrived at through tricks and that, compared to everything else, was actually sewing and singing.

Seen like this, who in their right mind decided at Westwood Studios that The Lion King It had to be a devilishly complicated game despite being directly aimed at the smallest of the house? Well it was actually her own Disney the one that forced to modify the game.

Why Disney Made The Lion King More Difficult

We are in 1994, Westwood Studios has signed a contract to develop the game at the end of 93 and, although there was a little more time until the release of the film in June, the development did not begin to gain traction until January of that same year. There are between six and seven months of hard work ahead for those who, on the verge of closing the game, Disney wants to add one more problem.

As Louis Castle, creative director of the game, recognized in an interview, Disney had conducted a study on the purchase intentions of players after renting a video game for a weekend. A very popular practice at the time in which the hit of the Blockbuster chain had a lot to do with it.

Apparently this study dictated that, beyond a certain percentage of the game, sales fell precipitously, so a phenomenon like the one planned to be The Lion King he must avoid that problem at all costs. The game had to be as difficult as possible to prevent the kids from going too far.

Despite the design team’s refusal and the short deadline for modifying the game’s difficulty, the studio finally decided to add that last section of the monkey puzzle by adding more monkeys and variables into the mix to create a wall that millions of kids around the world would crash into.

After that would come a handful of tweaks more intended to make a game more difficult that, within the standard difficulty of that time, was quite demanding at the level of millimeter jumps and imminent dangers. It is not that we were very manquísima -well, a little- it is that The Lion King It was created to be sold to the baskets: more than 3 million copies between the Megadrive and SNES versions.