By default, many smartphones integrate the popular Google weather widget on the home screen, a quick view of our agenda, reminders and the weather. It is here that the company has also started to send weather alerts in the face of possible natural catastrophes, which many are seeing appear on their phones and has not been slow to be noticed on social networks.

Before you try to check in time if a big storm, typhoon or snowfall like Filomena is going to repeat itself in the next few hours, we clarify that it is only a google error . Luckily, Spain is getting rid of storms today, although the company of the big G has sent this message to countless telephones in the country that should never have appeared.

Several Twitter users have already revealed the problem and even we ourselves have suffered this confusion when consulting the mobile phone. An alert that has generated confusion as explained by the user @abrhm_gb on the social network. Although he and we are not the only ones who have received it, there are more and more users who are expressing this situation on social networks, with great confusion about what it means.

Notice for other countries

When you touch on that alert to see what it means, in our case a search has appeared in Google about the storm warning without specifying the specific area, but in other terminals. A rain and snow warning destined in our for California sometimes, the western US state even if it does not correspond to the location. In the social network itself it is also explained that in his case he appeared linked to the Philippines, where the message makes even more sense given that Typhoon Rai is heading and could cause serious damage.

This alert that we see in the screenshot that we show you, also lets us see who has issued the alert, which in this case has been provided to Google by the Philippine Astronomical and Geophysical Services Administration of the Philippines (PAGASA). Therefore, if we find ourselves in another area of ​​the world with the message ‘Public Storm Alert # 1’, we can be calm.

A really useful mechanism in case it ever happens to us, but that Google should work if it wants it to work really well. It serves to protect us, as does the detection of accidents or the emergency button of all the mobiles that exist in some Google Pixels. The smartphone is becoming a more comprehensive tool and could save lives with early warnings like this one that we see in the widget itself, with a greater scope than the traditional press news can do.