But what do consumers expect?

By observing international trends and innovations, we can infer large areas in which stores will surely be challenged to innovate to align with consumer expectations and needs in the short to medium term.

For this reason, I share three “great challenges” to technologically innovate in our retail businesses in a relevant way in the eyes of consumers:

1. Omnichannel digital transformation. The growth of e-commerce during the pandemic could make us think that digital tools should be aimed at maximizing remote shopping and removing consumers from physical stores. It is not the idea.

The objective should be to promote the satisfaction of both physical or digital needs, accepting the role of each channel and improving the experience of our physical or digital stores. European figures show that most consumers “challenge” chain stores to transform themselves to enrich the physical experience and maintain the desire to go to stores.

Our goal should be to digitize and improve both physical and remote options, integrating the capabilities of both to optimize both alternatives.

2. Simplification, not complication. Although circumstances may suggest that we try to digitize all processes, we must ensure consistency with the true needs of our customers. Convenience is the secret.

We cannot assume that consumers want the digitization of certain areas of the “journey”Without validating them. Digital transformation without insights consumer is equivalent to no-scalpel surgery.

We must ask ourselves at what points of contact with consumers exist “pain points”Relevant and necessary to solve that can generate a significant difference in the customer journey and in the optimization of our businesses.