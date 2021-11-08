Quinoa is a pseudocereal with valuable properties for the body. Nevertheless, If you want it to be tasty and nutritious, we will tell you the step that you should not forget when preparing it.

Washing the quinoa before cooking: an essential step

If it’s not washed and packaged quinoa, each grain is covered in a soapy substance called saponin, that our body has an antinutrient effect and also, can impart a bitter taste with quinoa after cooking.

Therefore, if you want this pseudocereal to be tasty and that its nutritional properties are used to the maximum, we recommend do not forget to wash before cooking.

For this, it is advisable to place the quinoa under the water tap, and rinse this pseudocereal while with our hands we rub the seeds.

It’s essential throw away the liquid that remains after washing prior to cooking, and repeat this step three or four times, or until we see that the liquid resulting from the rinsing is colorless.

Once this is achieved, the quinoa seeds are placed in boiling water and we will obtain, after approximately 20 minutes, a tender, tasty and above all nutritious grain.

With the quinoa already cooked, we can prepare sweet dishes as well as a variety of savory recipes, to solve our daily meals in a healthy way.

Image | Jumpstory