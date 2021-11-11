The universe of Steamworld It has several games behind it of different genres and it is seen that Image & Form Games wants to continue with the same example, as it has well demonstrated when announcing the development of a new title in the series called SteamWorld Headhunter.

From what little he has been able to advance about it, it will be a action adventure with a great co-op and third-person component, so it will be the first time we see a game of Steamworld with this point of view, although those in charge have promised that they will maintain the style and charm that characterizes the franchise.

The only thing we can see in its presentation trailer set in this peculiar Wild West is the shooting between two robots with heads that will be able to jump through the air and also attack, as the company itself has well assured. Of course, we have been wanting to know more details, but at the moment the platforms it will reach or an approximate date have not even been specified.

Of course, the announcement of SteamWorld Headhunter It has not come alone, since Image & Form Games wanted to celebrate this moment by offering the possibility of downloading the great SteamWorld Dig 2 on PC for free, although only for a few hours, so you better hurry to redeem it before it’s too late.