The Steam Deck continues to generate very high expectations in the gaming community, and little by little we are learning more details regarding the potential of the hardware. In recent days, Valve engineers assured that have not found a game that the handheld cannot play. It’s certainly a bold statement. However, some doubts also had to be clarified regarding how many frames per second (FPS) the titles will run.

Some of the juiciest statements from the team behind the Steam Deck came through Pierre-Loup Griffais. The Valve developer highlighted the capabilities of the new portable console and emphasized the compatibility achieved with the titles that make up the Steam catalog. In an interview with IGN, stated:

We saw several games from the previous catalog, but the real test for us were those released last year. They didn’t really run well on the earlier prototypes and architectures we were testing. And this is the first time we’ve achieved the level of performance necessary to run the next-gen titles smoothly. […] We have not found something that we could throw to this device and it is not able to handle it. At least for the moment.

There is no doubt that Griffais’ statement regarding the potential of the Steam Deck is very encouraging to the public. Yet another passage from the interview sowed a bit of uncertainty among potential users of Valve’s portable console.

I think this is primarily a trend factor in the industry. If people continue to value high frames per second and high resolutions on different platforms, I think the content will scale very well to our target of 800p and 30 Hz. If the public starts to strongly favor image quality, we may be in a position to make some concessions, but we haven’t seen it yet.

Valve and a clarification on FPS on the Steam Deck

Pierre-Loup Griffais’s statements were quickly felt by the public, especially in relation to the number of frames per second the Steam Deck is targeting for running games. In fact, Valve’s own developer used his Twitter account to bring some clarification on the matter.

“The ’30 FPS target’ refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our benchmarks; the games we have tested and demonstrated have consistently met and exceeded that bar thus far,” he said. And even confirmed that the device will have a built-in FPS limiter, of optional use so that the battery lasts longer.

The “30 FPS target” refers to the floor of what we consider playable in our performance testing; games we’ve tested and shown have consistently met and exceeded that bar so far. There will also be an optional built-in FPS limiter to fine-tune perf vs. battery life. – Pierre-Loup Griffais (@ Plagman2) July 25, 2021

Anyway, the public’s biggest doubt today is probably not how many frames per second the Steam Deck can deliver, but its consistency during gameplay.

What will the actual performance of the Steam Deck be? Logically, there is a very high expectation behind this portable console, and it is not for less. The device arrives with a formidable hardware section, with an enviable catalog, and with the promise of revitalizing its market segment. As Valve’s new product is delivered to users and developers, we will know for sure what is your ultimate capacity.