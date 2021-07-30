The Steam Deck is "future ready"

Unlike a constant hardware update for a PC, consoles usually offer us the same components for several years, and it seems that with the Steam deck things will be no different. But nevertheless, Valve says this is a platform built for the futureThis is thanks to the internal products it has, as well as support from AMD.

In a recent interview with IGN, Pierre-Loup Griffais and Yazan Aldehayyat, Steam Deck developers and engineers, mention that Valve’s next platform will endure in this industry thanks to the use of relatively new technology, as well as the hope of employing elements such as ray-tracing in the future. This is what Aldehayyat commented on the matter:

“We are using the LPDDR5, which is completely new to the industry. I think this may be one of the first products to showcase this new memory technology. So, in that sense, this makes me very prepared for the future. “

With this, the Steam Deck will be compatible with the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), AMD’s new open technology dedicated to improving gaming performance by image rescaling. This is what Griffais mentioned:

“We have worked closely with AMD in testing the FSR and providing feedback throughout its development process (…) All games that support FSR will work on this device, and the FSR will perform just the way they expect.”

Without a doubt, The Steam Deck is positioned to be one of the most interesting platforms in the industry. Although there are still a couple of months to go before we see this product in our hands, it seems that those who can get one of these notebook PCs will not be disappointed.

