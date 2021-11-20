This has been determined by the National audience, which has upheld an appeal by Telefónica against the Treasury, and has declared null the liquidations of the corporation tax for the fiscal years 2009 and 2010. Therefore, it has recognized the right for Telefónica recover more than 1 billion additional to the 903 million already recognized by the courts in this same lawsuit, where 702 million corresponded to the amount paid, and 201 million to the default interest.

Telefónica receives back almost 2,000 million euros

Telefónica overpaid 1,588 million euros to the Treasury. If we remove the 702 million that they have already been granted, there are 886 million euros left, which with interest amounts to more than 1,000 million euros.

The origin of the conflict dates back to year 2000. In that year, Lycos was acquired by Terra for 8,000 million euros, and then sell it for 90 million in 2004. The purchase was made through the exchange of shares. Telefónica made up the losses, and generated a loan in 2004 of 272 million euros, taking as a reference the book value of Terra’s shares issued to make the purchase.