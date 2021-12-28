(EFE). The Peruvian state oil company Petroperú assumed this Monday the exploitation of the Lote I field, which meant the return of the company to oil production after 25 years without operating wells, limited only to the refining, distribution and marketing of fuels.

Petroperú took over the operations of Block I for the next 22 months, after the completion of the previous 30-year exploitation contract, signed by the Peruvian State with the Peruvian private company UNNA, a subsidiary of the construction company Aenza (formerly Graña y Montero ).

Thus, the company is once again present in all phases of the oil activity, from exploration to the commercialization of hydrocarbons.

“It is an event of enormous importance for the state company and for the country,” said the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, who led the delivery ceremony to Petroperú of Lot I, located in the province of Talara, in the northern region of Piura, bordering Ecuador.

The president recalled that, “until the 1990s, Petroperú could produce up to 187,000 barrels per day, but the privatization actions paralyzed the development of the state company to the detriment of the country.”

Block I is a small oil field whose current production is, on average, just 540 barrels of oil per day from 99 wells drilled.

This deposit will allow Petroperú to supply the modernized Talara refinery with its own production, which is scheduled to start up in April 2022 after a long and expensive modernization in which the company invested more than 5 billion dollars.

It will also serve as preparation to soon exploit lots 192 and 64, two fields in the Peruvian Amazon where Petroperú will partner with other companies so that they directly assume the operations of the wells.

In the case of Block 192, the largest oil field in Peru, with a basic production of about 10,500 barrels per day, Petroperú has partnered with the Canadian oil company Altamesa and the exploitation contract for 30 years is expected to be approved by the Government. in early 2022.

More complicated is the situation in Block 64, still without producing a single barrel and where Petroperú took over the field after GeoPark’s departure due to the strong rejection repeatedly demonstrated by the Wampís and Achuar communities settled in the Morona river basin.

Production from these deposits in the Peruvian jungle would also reach the Talara refinery, which is expected to produce up to 95,000 barrels of gasoline, diesel and other fuels with low levels of sulfur.

“The Talara refinery is the most important energy project in the country,” said Castillo, although he did not fail to mention the project undertaken by his Government to massify the access of Peruvians to gas from Camisea, one of the largest deposits in Latin America. operated by Argentina’s Pluspetrol.

“All of this will have an impact on fuel prices. Our purpose as a Government is to have Petroperú fully strengthened, which contributes to the development of the country as a self-sustaining company, with full financial and administrative autonomy, without receiving funds from the State, ”Castillo emphasized.

This milestone for Petroperú comes in the midst of an investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office that affects the state company for a tender to purchase fuel worth 74 million dollars that was awarded to a company whose owner had met a few days before in the Palace of Government with Castillo.

