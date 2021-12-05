200 kilometers south of Houston, in Matagorda Bay, where the Colorado River empties, millions of plastic granules are found scattered in nature. On a ship, Diane Wilson denounces the repeated industrial pollution generated by the Taiwanese giant Formosa.

Wilson, a former shrimp fisher in the Gulf of Mexico, has been documenting violations for years by Formosa Plastics, the world’s fourth largest plastic producer, which in 1983 settled in Point Comfort, near the waters where she was sailing.

“When we took samples related to Formosa, we found 2,000 violations. How many did Texas state officials find? Zero,” he told AFP on the deck of a fishing boat.

– United States with the pollution record –

Controllers regularly leave “state agencies and are hired at the chemical plant because nothing is gained by being an inspector, agent or executive director in an environmental agency,” he adds.

The United States is by far the largest contributor to plastic pollution in the world, according to a report released Wednesday.

In total, the country generated 42 million tons of plastic waste in 2016, more than double that of China and more than the countries of the European Union combined, according to an analysis by the national academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

However, the United States represents less than 5% of the world’s population.

On average, each American generates 130 kilograms of plastic waste per year. Then come the British, with 98 kilograms per person per year.

With only 737 inhabitants, the town of Point Comfort now has 17 Formosan plastic production units, spread over 730 hectares.

Coming from a family of four generations of fishermen, Wilson embodies the fight against pollution generated by the Taiwanese giant.

A mother of five, she especially fights against plastic granules, which resemble white pellets and are found by the millions on the coast, trapped in vegetation or covered in sand.

These end products, which Formosa Plastics customers will only have to melt, escape the slightest gust of wind that blows over the production line or when transferred to ships or trains.

– “A handful of fishermen” –

The Texan fisherwoman, who denounces the inaction of the authorities, sued the company and managed to sign an agreement in December 2019 that obliges her to pay tens of thousands of dollars every day that she lets out plastic granules or dust.

“Formosa has committed 50 violations (of the agreement) since last June and has paid around 1.1 million dollars. The money goes to a trust called Matagorda, which finances environmental projects,” says Wilson.

But the contamination of the company does not end there.

Legally, Formosa Plastics “dumps several million gallons (one gallon equals about four liters) of toxic products into the bay every day and this has affected the fisheries. There were 400-600 fishermen in the area. Today we are lucky if We found a handful, “Wilson alerts.

Lencho, 71, is one of the last of those fishermen: “We would go there, we would work all day and we would come back with 20 pots of shrimp,” he explains in his bait shop. “If you go to the same place today, even if you work all day, you won’t fill a locker!”

Like Diane Wilson’s, her children are not fishermen. One of them works at Formosa Plastics.

The group, which is worth about $ 104 billion, also has factories in Baton Rouge in Louisiana, South Carolina, New Jersey, Vietnam and Taiwan.

“Over the next decade in the United States there will be more greenhouse gas emissions from plastic production than coal,” says Judith Enck, author of a report for Beyond Plastics, a project led by the University of Bennington, Vermont. .

Published in October, this study reveals that almost 80% of CO2 emissions from the plastics industry are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Louisiana and especially in Texas, where 45.2% of emissions are produced.

– $ 560 million in fines –

Plastic is made from various gases, most notably ethane.

The south coast presents numerous advantages for its production: cheap deregulated energy, skilled labor and exceptional port and energy infrastructure.

But the region has another asset, according to Enck: “Many of the fossil fuel industries like to do business in Texas because the environmental laws there are weak and poorly enforced.”

“In the last 21 years, Formosa Plastics Group … has paid more than $ 560 million in fines,” said Jane Patton, author of a report on the group published in October by environmental NGO CIEL.

The company did not agree to an interview request from AFP.

From New Orleans, Patton adds that he is concerned that, despite this liability, the group has obtained the necessary permits to build a mega-complex of 14 factories in St. James, Louisiana, just a few miles from the source of its drinking water.

Located between New Orleans and Baton Rouge, the site will stretch “along the Mississippi, in the middle of an industrial and chemical corridor known as the ‘Cancer Corridor.’ Seven of the ten areas with the highest cancer rates in the United States. States are within a perimeter of 140 kilometers “of this site, says their report.

