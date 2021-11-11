With household items like blankets, furniture, cheap wigs and merchandising diverse of Star wars, recreate iconic moments, like this one where Obi-Wan Kenobi confronts the mighty General Grievous on Revenge of the Sith.

It is not uncommon for many youtubers and streamers imaginatively compensate for the lack of means, but Pragab is that role-playing character who has spent all the points on wit and does not have a and in in your pocket, you don’t need to.

Raise your hand who has started to recreate the dialogues and scenes from Star wars In his bedroom. Everybody? Well, because a youtuber Japanese called Pragab ( @pla_gabu on Twitter) has overtaken us. He is also dedicated to reproducing the most mythical shots of some of the best-known scenes in the saga, but with an inimitable style.

See if you can see the differences. This is the original scene.

And this is the one that Pragab recreates on its channel.

As you can see, it is not wasted (we hope you stayed at least until Grievous deploys his weapons), plus it is also difficult to distinguish them.

Jokes aside though everything is in japaneseYou don’t need to know the language to “enjoy” your creativity, either.

Of course, they could not miss Star wars the battles between ships and the chases, like the mythical one in which the Millennium Falcon escapes through the asteroid field in The Empire Strikes Back.

Without a doubt, one of the most worked of the Chanel.

Besides that, there is alsogags? originals, in which he reproduces made-up scenes, like this one in which Kylo Ren is taking a photograph of Darth Vader and … the truth is that we don’t quite understand what really happens, nor are we going to pretend that we do.

Cardboard predator and love of anime

Although almost the entire channel is dedicated to Star wars, it’s not the only thing you can find. As special guests, other characters appear very occasionally. geek knows well.

In this case, a predator makes an appearance trying to buy a doll in exchange for her bracelet. The truth is that the cardboard that he uses to characterize himself is more worked than it seems at first glance.

As you can see, if you were thinking of making a channel in which we can all appreciate your passion for something, money should not be a problem.

After all, Prague and its dark side they have already almost 4 million views at the time of writing this.