Strategy games do not go out of style and there are many modes, play styles and themes. One of the most popular strategy games out there are card games. They are generally simple to play, easy to understand and a game does not usually last long. An excellent strategy game is the Star Wars card game. If you liked how it sounds, you can find it on Amazon for just 15 euros.

The cards are used to play between 2 people, and the games are not really very long. So if you were looking for a card strategy game that would not last too long and thus be able to play several games, this is perfect for you. In addition, it helps children and young people to develop strategic thinking and other cognitive skills.

The cards come with fairly quality color images with scenes from Star Wars. The Thematic is based entirely on this saga, specifically during the rise of the Galactic Empire. At this time, the Rebel Alliance rises up, opposing the Empire’s attempt to dominate the entire Galaxy.

While this can easily be a collectible item for Star Wars fans, it’s perfect for playing with friends. It is an ideal entertainment activity for parents and children, even better if they are admirers of this film saga.

Last updated on 2021-12-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Each player controls the resources of the side they have chosen, be it the Empire or the Rebel Alliance.. The idea is that each player achieves that his side dominates each one of the events of the war that occurs between both parties. Each must decide how to proceed in order to hinder the enemy’s advance and prevail.

Activities can range from carrying out an attack on enemy bases or using strategy to seek advancement through diplomatic alliances. Likewise, it is also possible to use the powers of the force or the troops to advance your objective in the most convenient way to achieve victory.

If you like card strategy games and you are also a faithful follower of everything that has a Star Wars theme, having this card game will be very satisfying for you, as well as being an element that you can add to your collection. For get them at a great price, find them on Amazon for just 15 euros.

Last updated on 2021-12-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.