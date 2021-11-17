The Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena following an agreement with its owner, AEG.

The Staples Center is a multipurpose venue that has hosted numerous public events, such as boxing fights and basketball games, as well as concerts and hockey games. It has also been the home of the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA, as well as the Los Angeles Kings of the NHL and the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA.

Crypto.com bought the 20-year naming rights from AEG for $ 700 million, according to an advertisement. In 1999, Staples paid $ 100 million for 10 years of naming rights.

AEG is a multinational sports and entertainment company that owns several facilities, as well as sports franchises.

On Christmas Day, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Brooklyn Nets at the Staples Center, which for the first time in its history will have a new name and logo. The stadium was built in 1999 and has a capacity of 20,000 people.

Regarding the next development, AEG’s chief revenue officer, Dan Goldstein, qualified it as “exciting new chapter”. He went on to say that the “partnership represents the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform and the world’s largest live sports and entertainment business” joining forces to build the future of live sports and entertainment.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Kings, who play home at Staples Center, will join Crypto.com as part of the collaboration. The company will be an “official cryptocurrency platform partner” for the two professional sports franchises.

Crypto.com is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency wallet and platform that specializes in the MCO Visa card, which allows users to earn rewards in various cryptocurrencies. Although it is the first time that Crypto.com will pay money to buy naming rights in the world of sports and entertainment, it is not the first time that the company has entered the sports sector.

The company has already sponsored sporting events, including a $ 100 million sponsorship deal with Formula 1 in late June. The Ultimate Fighting Championship signed a $ 175 million endorsement deal with the cryptocurrency platform in July.

