The stablecoin boom won't continue without decentralized interoperability

Stablecoins are the cornerstone of the digital asset market, with a market capitalization of more than $ 100 billion. Governments are already devoting considerable resources to keeping up with trends. A November 2021 report released by the United States President’s Task Force on Financial Markets details the various measures to ensure that stablecoin regulation is applied within government guidelines. A global survey of central banks conducted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) shows that 86% of central banks are now actively engaged in some way with central bank digital currencies (CBDC), a government-backed form of stablecoin. Of this cohort of central banks, seven have officially launched CBDCs, while another 17 are in the pilot phase, according to the Atlantic Council’s CBDC tracker.

Like all cryptocurrencies, stablecoins are based on blockchain technology to support digital transactions between peers (P2P), which gives them the properties of bearer instrument and final settlement of cash. This underlying decentralized infrastructure promises faster transactions, lower settlement costs, greater transparency, and greater control for end users.

Multiple market players, both public and private, have developed multiple fragmented blockchain networks. To be fully useful, stablecoins must trade many of them. Today, innovative stablecoin developers such as Dai (DAI), TerraUSD (UST) and USD Coin (USDC) face undue costs and security risks by building point bridges to achieve this. For the market to grow and innovate further, a universal interoperability network is needed that securely connects all blockchain networks. These universal interoperability solutions will also help CBDC and stablecoin developers overcome the costs and security risks associated with point builds.

The need for interoperability between blockchains

Digital assets cannot reach their potential by operating on siled networks and stablecoins are no different. Interoperable design solutions will enable stable assets to play a critical role in the economic transformation of many countries by improving costs, time, and administration associated with cross-border transactions, remittances, and even supply chain management. Interoperability solutions can facilitate the deployment of digital assets, both across blockchain networks and between specific CBDCs.

USDC, one of the most dominant stablecoins on the market, gives us a good example of the need for interoperability between blockchains. After USDC was initially deployed on Ethereum, the Center consortium, the USDC developers, had to rebuild the USDC stack on other blockchain networks such as Solana and Algorand, among others, to respond to the growing demand from the application market in these networks. By building these stacks, the USDC developers were addressing real problems and shortcomings: Different technology stacks fragment the liquidity of your stablecoin.

A single network of interoperability between different blockchains could make these decentralized applications (DApps) and assets available to the entire blockchain ecosystem without having to redeploy software stacks on each new blockchain network. This would help reduce demand pressure on developer resources at the protocol and application level.

Blockchain interoperability would mean that stablecoin transactions, including payment transfers and gambling, could be executed between stablecoin issuers and holders of different blockchain networks. This type of solution would greatly boost liquidity and ensure greater composibility within the $ 100 billion + stablecoin market. It would also eliminate the need for stablecoin issuers to have to go through the cumbersome processes of listing their stablecoins separately on each blockchain network, as they currently do.

CBDCs also require interoperability. A BIS report from July 2021 highlights both the need for multilateral collaboration and the need for network interoperability among CBDCs. Although some governments will want to pursue protectionist policies, interoperability will benefit those who take a more open approach, facilitating international transactions involving CBDCs, including cross-border trade flows, international remittances, and cross-border transactions. These benefits are perhaps part of the reason why the Banque de France partnered with the Banque Centrale de Tunisie for France’s seventh CBDC experiment. On the occasion of the launch of the Nigerian digital currency eNaira, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria highlighted the advantages of its new digital currency operating in an interoperable framework.

Security and decentralization are at the core of interoperable designs

The developer’s efforts, outlined above, on the world’s largest stablecoins illustrate the need for interoperability. They also highlight the risks and costs of building ad hoc solutions in a world that does not yet have a universal interoperability protocol. Due to the complex requirements for connecting different blockchain networks, interoperability between chains adds additional security considerations. Exposure to multiple blockchains opens up these networks to more potential attack vectors. The world witnessed a devastating example of this in August, when an attacker drained cryptocurrencies worth more than $ 600 million from Poly Network, an interoperability bridge used in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Any blockchain network that claims to deploy interoperability solutions must be built to ensure the highest security standards in the industry, but at the same time not compromise its responsiveness, efficiency, or decentralization. Multi-party cryptography and decentralized consensus are the key components that allow developers to build robust and scalable interoperable systems. The combination of these primitives allows the construction of decentralized interoperability protocols that can securely protect cross-chain transactions and remain secure in the presence of multiple malicious participants.

Blockchain interoperability will open up new economic opportunities

As the rollout of CBDC pilot projects accelerates and stablecoin growth continues, global trading bodies, technologists, blockchain developers, and payments providers will follow the development and success of these CBDC programs and of stablecoin projects. They are looking for a way that these innovations can introduce new processes in the landscape of national and international payments. The benefits of a universal interoperability framework for stablecoins will increase the scalability of international payment transactions between countries, thus facilitating more efficient and improved cross-border trade flows, faster settlement of international remittances, and greater financial inclusion through digital devices such as smartphones. The digital economic advances derived from this system will contribute to boost the economic GDP of many countries.

For societies and economies to take full advantage of CBDCs, universal interoperability will be necessary to underpin integration and operation over the international payments system. Similarly, stablecoins issued on different blockchain networks can only successfully facilitate digital payments if they can be universally accepted on various blockchain networks. A universal interoperability network in which CBDCs and stablecoins can operate effectively will open up more economic and business benefits for end users, businesses, and governments alike.

This article has been written by Sergey Gorbunov and Tai Panich.

Sergey Gorbunov is the co-founder and CEO of Axelar, the decentralized interoperability network that connects blockchain ecosystems. He received his doctorate from MIT, where he was a Microsoft Ph.D. fellow. Sergey is a co-author of many cryptographic protocols, standards, and systems. He was also part of the founding team of Algorand, where he worked on the design and development of the core platform and led the crypto group.