“The Squid Game” may be real thanks to youtuber Jimmy Donaldson, better known as “Mr Beast”, who has announced that he will recreate in a great set all the scenarios of the popular series of Netflix, which broke barriers and became the latest big streaming trend of 2021.

With about two million euros invested, the influencer is building each fictional zone that appears in the tests of the South Korean production.

The announcement, in addition to impacting his followers, has already reached thousands of viewers and fans, as they hope that this week the young man will provide more information about the call for participants of his own eccentric version of the games, which will not be fatal.

Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol pic.twitter.com/Z196lyz4Ig – MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 7, 2021

Donaldson has been popular on YouTube since 2012 and, at just 23 years old, has already accumulated 72 million followers, as his content is specifically based on significant investments and social challenges.

In 2017 he rose to fame with a video where he counted up to 100,000 for almost 24 hours; Among his many extravagant actions, the young man bought and gifted a private island, has donated large amounts to charitable organizations, raised $ 20 million for an initiative to plant 20 million trees, and was buried alive for two days to shock his followers.

The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 pic.twitter.com/LdHf3OSsOE – MrBeast (@MrBeast) November 3, 2021

The influencer Jimmy Donaldson builds, almost exactly, the six scenarios of the most important and watched Asian series in the world: ‘Red traffic light, green traffic light’, ‘Honeycomb’, ‘Rope game’, ‘Marbles’, ‘Plane or hopscotch’ and the ‘Squid Game’ itself.

“Recreating ‘The Squid Game’ is costing more than I thought it would cost me, but I’m too into it to stop now,” said “Mr. Beast” on his Twitter account.

What is known is that he will select 456 of his followers, through his TikTok account, which will participate in different tests where they will not put their lives at risk as in the series, but they will not be simple either.

Although there is no start date yet, Donaldson announced that the prize for the winning participant will be 393,272 euros, that is, almost half a million dollars. It is not surprising that at the moment your social network is saturated with videos and comments eager to see or play in the dynamics.

