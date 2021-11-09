'The Squid Game': Season 2 Has Been Confirmed!

Confirmed! There will be a second season of ‘The Squid Game’, production is already underway and the creator promises that “Gi-hun he will come back and do something for the world “, we will tell you the details.

The original series of Netflix, ‘The Squid Game’, It has been a milestone, this is the most watched series in the entire history of the world. And it is not for less, the quality of the production, the plot, the performances and the social criticism have captured the eyes of the world.

So it seemed inevitable that the Korean series of Netflix had a second season. Your Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed that he will make a second installment and is already working on the new story.

What we expect from the second season of ‘The Squid Game’

Dong-hyuk did not reveal many details of what we will see in the second season of ‘The squid game’, but gave an advance and promised that “Gi-hun will come back and do something for the world.”

Dong-hyuk announced that in the second season would like to delve into the story of the game leader, the detective who investigates what is happening and the mysterious player recruiter. Which means that both Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-joon and Gong Yoo would also return for the second season.

The great unknown is whether the second installment will meet the expectations left by the successful first season and on the other hand when we can see ‘The Squid Game 2’.

“There has been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand and a lot of love for a second season. I feel like they didn’t leave us much of a choice, so I’ll say yes indeed, there will be a new season. Right now it’s in my head. I am in the process of planning. But I think it is too early to say when it will arrive or what will happen in it. I only promise you this: Seong Gi-Hun will come back and do something for the world, “Dong-hyuk said.