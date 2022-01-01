After becoming one of the most viewed series in Netflix, the Squid game wants to go for more. Before confirming a second season and even starting filming it, it seems like Hwang Dong-hyuk, In charge of creating, directing and writing the series, he is considering turning it into a franchise. A little over three months after its premiere, Hwang Dong-hyuk is already in conversation with the platform streaming to do a second and third season.

With more than 100 million viewers, the Squid game it can be considered a worldwide phenomenon. Many who dressed up, recreated the games (in their own way), bought stuffed animals or merchandising from the Korean series. What it generated and continues to generate is incredible.

With the enormous success of the series, many were sure that the second season was a fact. But nevertheless, Hwang Dong-hyuk, although he was surprised and delighted with the number of people who saw the Squid game, had said that he suffered a lot of stress during the creation of the series and that he was exhausted. To give you an idea, it took him two months to write just the first two chapters.

However, in an interview with The Korea Times, Hwang Dong-hyuk He assured that he is not only planning a second season, but that he is in talks with Netflix to even make a third. “I am in negotiations with Netflix about season 2, just like for season 3. We will come to a conclusion very soon”Commented the creator of the series.

Although the director of the Squid game He had confirmed that he already had in mind a base story of what would happen in the second season, this is the first time he talks about a third, which took us by surprise. The good thing is that it seems that this time Hwang Dong-hyuk He would not be working alone, but would be accompanied by scriptwriters and a team. Bela Bajaria, director of global TV of the platform of streamingHe assured that they were working to find the “adequate structure”.

With a rather bloody plot, the series shows us how hundreds of contestants (with financial difficulties) participate in children’s games to win a prize of $ 38.6 million dollars, as long as they meet certain conditions. The protagonists are: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.

Still no confirmation from Netflix, Hwang Dong-hyuk He had promised us that he would continue with the story of the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun (Jung-Jae Lee), which “Will return and do something for the world”. Recall that after becoming the winner, the main character seems to seek revenge and try to kill those who organized the game.

The popularity of this series not only opened doors for more Korean content, but also prompted nominations and awards for Korean productions within the United States. At the Golden Globes, the Squid game is nominated in three categories: Best Series – Drama, Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Lee Jung-jae) and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie (Oh Yeong-su).

Share it with whoever you want